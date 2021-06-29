– Eliminated in the quarterfinals of Euro 2008.

– Eliminated in the group stage of Euro 2012.

– They did not qualify for Euro 2016.

– Eliminated in the round of 16 of the # EURO2020 .

The thing in Holland is incredible. pic.twitter.com/uKjghaG2cV

– ThirdChange (@TercerCambio_) June 27, 2021