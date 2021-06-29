The history of the European Cups is very long and full of surprises that one does not expect. Weak rivals are transformed in this type of international tournaments to the point of acquiring a fair label of invincibility. In the old editions of the European Championship these surprising eliminations did not usually occur, as only four teams went to the next round.
First we will go back to 1992, when the France of Papin, Deschamps and Laurent Blanc was eliminated in the group stage, reaching a third place that did not allow them to overcome neither Sweden nor future champion Denmark. One of the biggest fiascos in the history of the French team.
In the year 2000 an unprecedented event occurred. The Romanian team qualified in their group ahead of the English and the Germans, two teams that meet today in the round of 16, leaving both without the quarter-finals. The Shearer, Scholes, Beckham, Oliver Kahn, Ballack or Matthäus could not do anything against a team like the Romanian.
If we travel a year 2008 We will remember that France, the current runner-up in the world at that time, was last in their group scratching only a draw against Romania, Italy and the Netherlands. We are beginning to see a slight French pattern on this list.
Already in the Eurocup of 2012 It was the Netherlands team that did not pass the group stage, and that came with the poster of favorite after being runner-up in the world in 2010. Two years later they would reach the semifinals of the World Cup, but since then until today they have not returned to perform no memorable performance.
We move to yesterday. Eurocup 2020. The French team again came with the poster of a clear and indisputable favorite to lift the champion title. A Swiss team that many predicted would lose in the same group stage managed to eliminate the Gauls after a penalty shoot-out that will go down in history.
Leave a Reply