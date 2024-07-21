Toprak again

Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista tried to challenge the dominance of Toprak Razgatlioglubut the Turk, after having been overtaken by the Ducati riders in the first two laps, then re-established the hierarchy by extending his lead at an unsustainable pace.

Alvaro Bautista made some mistakes, demonstrating how much he is pushing in an attempt to rebel against a season that is unable to take off due to the seven kg of ballast and he definitely overdid it on the last lap at the braking point of Turn-1. The two-time world champion tried to attack his teammate Nicolò Bulega who was forced to end up in the gravel because Bautista was so long, and in an attempt to enter the chicane he also ended up in the escape route. with the front that closed.

For Bautista this mistake meant an uphill Race 2, while Bulega managed to maintain second position ahead of Alex Lowes which thus confirms the first row already obtained in Qualifying. The second row will feature Danilo Petrucci, Remy Gardner and Andrea Locatelli, the third Andrea Iannone, Michael Van Der Mark and Jonathan Rea.

Game 2 will start at 2:00 PM, Bulega will probably try to put a spoke in Razgatlioglu’s wheels, who has his third consecutive hat-trick in his hands. It is worth mentioning a Sam Lowes’s Scary Fall probably due to a technical problem on the approach to the funnel of Turn 1, Scott Redding was very altruistic in falling to avoid hitting the body of his compatriot who was violently thrown from the Panigale prepared by Marc VDS. Lowes threw himself into the grass probably due to a brake problem.