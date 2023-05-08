On May 8, the Rabota.ru and SberHealth services found out how many days off Russians need to relax and whether they are ready to give them up in order to increase incomes, and also told what a lack of rest can lead to.

More than 5 thousand people from all regions of Russia took part in the study.

55% of study participants noted that two days off a week are enough for them, this option is offered most often in standard work schedules. However, 36% of respondents believe that there should be at least three days off a week. Another 4% would like to rest for more than three days. The same number of respondents indicated that one day off is enough, and 1% are sure that days off are not required at all.

More than half of the Russians surveyed (54%) would not be able to give up a well-deserved day off even in the event of a significant increase in income. At the same time, 38% of respondents would agree to work seven days a week with an increase in wages. Men are 1.5 times more likely to make such a sacrifice – 47% versus 31% among women. 8% of respondents admitted that they already work or earn extra money on weekends.

The majority of respondents (61%) could work seven days a week for up to two months: up to a week (7%), up to two or three weeks (19%), up to a month (21%) and one or two months (14%). At the same time, 12% of the study participants are sure that they could last up to six months without days off, and 7% – no more than four months. In total, about 12% of respondents believe that with a significant increase in earnings, they could work without days off for up to a year or more. 8% of respondents are ready to give up the weekend forever with a sufficient level of earnings.

The psychologist of the SberHealth online medical service, Daria Yakuba, said that rest in recent years develops into a skill that needs to be learned.

“The problem of the lack of balance between rest and work is ubiquitous – at appointments, patients are increasingly asking how to find this balance, how not to lose productivity and do everything that they have planned. First of all, the neglect of rest leads to a decrease in the quality of work performed, the time for tasks increases, that is, labor efficiency decreases markedly. Moreover, the trend towards “overproductivity” also leads to mental problems, starting with burnout and emotional exhaustion and reaching depression, with which a person will struggle much longer and only with a specialist, ”she said.

Yakuba added that the human body needs turnover – rest alternates with exercise, activity with passivity, sleep with wakefulness – this is the norm for the functioning of the psyche.

The Webbankir poll, the results of which were published on April 19, showed that more than half of Russians would like to extend the May holidays at the expense of the New Year holidays.