Izvestia: 72% of Russian citizens believe that a wife should take her husband’s surname

72 percent of Russian citizens believed that a wife should take her husband’s surname after marriage, while 16 percent of Russians were in favor of other options. This became known from a survey conducted by the analytical center NAFI, the results of which brought “News”.

The usual situation when a wife takes her husband’s surname is most often explained by Russians by the desire to emphasize the unity of the family (52 percent of respondents), following traditions (42 percent), expressing love and devotion to the spouse (30 percent), and convenience in everyday life (24 percent).

Unlike the majority of Russians, 12 percent said that no one should change their surname, 3 percent supported the unification of surnames, and 1 percent said that a husband should take his wife’s surname.

The reasons for each spouse keeping their last name were the desire to preserve their individuality (38 percent), to leave behind their developed personal brand or baggage of professional achievements associated with the last name (37 percent), and to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy in replacing a passport and other documents (30 percent).

Those who supported the unification of surnames most often argued that this was due to the preservation of identity and, at the same time, the emphasis on family unity, as well as the desire to pass on the surnames of both parents to children and the desire for equality in relationships.

