In Russia, about 10% of families are forced to pay for home Internet and TV at tariffs that are about 30% higher than the market ones. Such calculations are contained in the response to the draft amendments to the law “On Communications” and the Housing Code, prepared by ANO “Tsifrovaya ekonomika” together with market participants.

In Moscow, residents of about 6% of apartments are forced to pay at inflated rates, the authors of the review say. They attribute the disproportion in tariffs to a low level of competition: prices are higher than market prices if one or two providers affiliated with the developer work in the house.

According to TelecomDaily, the average payment for the Internet per month in the Russian Federation is about 450 rubles, and in homes where monopoly providers work, the cost can exceed 580 rubles.

Management companies and homeowners associations affiliated with providers are trying in every possible way to keep their competitors out of their homes, and barrage payments for the right to work with residents are one of the most common ways, agrees TelecomDaily CEO Denis Kuskov. According to his calculations, only the largest Russian operators spend about 10 billion rubles a year on placing equipment in apartment buildings.

Russian legislators are trying to solve the problem – in November 2022, two bills were submitted to the State Duma at once, regulating relations between Internet users, management companies and telecom operators, market participants note.

