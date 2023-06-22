Zarplata.ru: 65 percent of Russians spoke about the negative impact of work on their health

The majority of Russians interviewed by Rosgosstrakh and the Zarplaty.ru research center admitted to the negative impact of work on their health. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the results of the study.

Lawyers and builders are more likely to experience the impact on their condition, and every third worker from the education sector complained about problems with mental health. Work-related issues in both areas of health were more commonly reported by accountants, as well as employees in finance, transportation, and industry.

In general, 29 percent of respondents complained about the deterioration of both physical and mental condition. A quarter of the respondents indicated problems only in physical well-being, and 11 percent indicated exclusively psychological problems.

Respondents cited sedentary work (60 percent), its too busy pace (40 percent), early awakenings (38 percent), toxic relationships with colleagues and clients (27 percent) and poor diet during the working day as the main factors affecting health. (24 percent).

Earlier, therapist Elena Kudashkina explained that the transition to a six-day work week, which was proposed by the Avanti Association of Entrepreneurs for the Development of Business Patriotism, threatens to have devastating consequences for the physical and mental condition of Russians, since one day is not enough for a person to restore strength. Overload, according to the doctor, will lead to a weakening of the immune system and, as a result, to autoimmune and infectious diseases, as well as chronic fatigue syndrome and depression.