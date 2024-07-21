Nothing to be done for Bulega

Misano, Donington and now Most: for the third consecutive round Toprak Razgatlioglu won all three races scheduled for the Superbike weekend. The BMW rider is taking off in the standings and has a 64-point advantage over Nicolò Bulega, second today after leading the race for the first laps.

Now out of the game Alvaro Bautista due to a second consecutive zero after the one in the Superpole Race. If a few hours ago the Spaniard exaggerated in braking in Turn-1 at the start of Race-2, the error was all Danilo Petrucci’s, who sunk too deep into the braking, ending up in a funnel that led to the crash of the Barni rider, which involved the blameless two-time world champion. Andrea Iannone was also forced to go to the escape route and face the ‘long path’ that forced him to a comeback race, finishing in ninth position.

Andrea Locatelli He completed the podium behind Razgatlioglu and Bulega, fourth place for Remy Gardner ahead of a revived Michael Van Der Mark who held third position for a long time for what could have been a double BMW podium.

Jonathan Rea He climbed up to sixth position ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, in the top-10 there was also space for Lecuona, Iannone and Alex Lowes, who had to take a double long lap penalty due to an early start. Next appointment on 10-11 August in Portimao in Portugal.