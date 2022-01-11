According to the data shared by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile it was the mobile game that scored more collections globally in the month of December 2021, with a whopping 244 million dollars spent by users on microtransactions. In second place, with a rather important gap, we find Genshin Impact with 134.3 million collections.

Here is the top 10 mobile games with the highest revenues in December 2021, with data relating to general revenues and those broken down by platform.

The most profitable mobile games in December 2021

As mentioned in the opening, PUGB Mobile is last month’s most profitable game with 244 million dollars spent by users, with an increase of 36.7% compared to 2020. 68.3% of proceeds come from China, while only 6.8% from the USA. It is interesting to note, among other things, that PUBG Mobile is the most profitable on the Apple Store, but it is only eighth in terms of collections on Android, where in first place we find Coin Master.

Genshin Impact is in second place with 134.3 million dollars spent by users, of which 28% from China and 23.4% from the USA, while in third place we find the evergreen Roblox.

According to data from Sensor Tower, the mobile gaming market in December 2021 has totaled 7.4 billion dollars of proceeds between the App Store and Google Play, almost 2% less than the previous year. The number one market is the USA which alone accounts for 29.6% of receipts (therefore 2.2 billion dollars), followed by Japan (20.3%) and China with 15.7%, where however it is good Note that the Google Play Store is not available.