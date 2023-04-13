The strongest storm to make landfall in a decade is described as Ilsa, the cyclone currently developing off the coast of Western Australia. With winds of 250 kilometers per hour, the storm is strong enough to lift campers into the air.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the night from Thursday to Friday (local time), somewhere between Broome and Port Hedland. On Thursday evening, Ilsa will already reach wind forces of 250 kilometers per hour. “Winds of this force can not only knock over trees and power lines, but also lift objects from the garden and house. Like caravans and trampolines,” BOM meteorologist Miriam Bradbury told CNN.

Local authorities therefore warn residents to tie up all loose items. Tourists are advised to steer clear of the storm’s expected trajectory. Meanwhile, people rush to the supermarket to stock up on food and other supplies.

Seven cyclones last year

Cyclones are more common on the west coast of Australia. Last year, the BOM registered seven. Darren Klemm, firefighter and emergency services commissioner of Western Australia, tells CNN it has been a decade since a cyclone of this size made landfall. In Australia, a five-level system is used to indicate the intensity of tropical cyclones. Ilsa will fall into four, the second-heaviest category.

The north coast of Western Australia has been hit by thirteen Category Four storms since the 1960s. Tropical Cyclone Ilsa can be compared to Cyclone Laurence in 2009, which struck at a similar location with winds of 150 miles per hour. The strongest storm ever to hit this part of Australia was Tropical Cyclone Monica in 2006.

Australia has experienced a series of natural disasters in recent years. Parts of New South Wales and Queensland experienced flooding last year.

