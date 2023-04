Fragment of the live stream made by SpaceX shows the Starship rocket exploding. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SPACEX HANDOUT

The Starship rocket, the most powerful ever built, exploded this Thursday (20) a few minutes after taking off at the SpaceX company base, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, in Boca Chica, Texas (USA).

The reasons for the explosion during a test flight, before reaching orbit, have not yet been disclosed. However, SpaceX engineers deemed the test a success.

“As if the flight test wasn’t exciting enough, Starship experienced a quick unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” the company said on Twitter, a social network that Musk also owns.