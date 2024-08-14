Have you ever wondered but How much horsepower can you gain with an engine setup? Well, make yourself comfortable today I present to you the 5 most extreme car tunings tested by the magazine TO PROCESSthose with the greatest increase in power compared to the original version; these are real “monsters”, unique models used for track days or competitions (drifting and acceleration races) completely overhauled in mechanics and often also from a chassis point of view. A particular ranking because this time the protagonists are the super powerful engines!

1 Nissan 200 SX | +830 hp is among the most powerful road cars tuned

(170 HP with 1,000 HP preparation)

In first place is this incredible Nissan 200 SX; with a 1,000 HP engine on 1,000 Kg, it is the brush with which Francesco “Michelangelo” Conti paints the circuits of all Europe with a series of sideways strokes. The challenge was not only to reduce the weight to 1,000 kg, but also to fit the engine of a GT-R under the hood of an S13, because the result of “1 kg/1 HP” was the goal to achieve from the beginning.

The 3.8-liter V8 signed VR38DETT is a double turbo with magnesium monoblock. Rebuilt and elaborated piece by piece, with the most powerful mapping of the control unit it reaches the fateful 1,000 HP and the unit weight/power ratio. Unknowingly, however, the tuner has also hit another result: the original S13 boasts only 170 HP and with this modification it has obtained a fantastic power of 830 HP.

2nd most powerful car, a spectacular Chevrolet Camaro | Vortec (USA) +795 hp

405 HP with 1,200 HP engine preparation

This Camaro 6.2 has 1,200 hp, yet it is not enough to make it stand out in this top 5. Despite being the most powerful of the lot, in fact, the original version has 405 hp; a not inconsiderable power delivered by the 6.2-liter Chevy.

The latter, the classic American rod-and-rocker V8, was prepared directly by Vortec USA with a specially designed kit that involved practically all the components, pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft first and foremost. The heads use special valves that are larger and revised in profile by the specialist Ferrea. The strong point of the engine is the Vortec V-7 YSI Race Spec centrifugal compressor, the largest produced by the American company for this engine and generally used on acceleration race tuning. With this preparation the Camaro boasts an equal to 795 HP.

3 Fiat Uno Turbo 1.3 | Gabucci +622 hp

118 HP with 740 HP preparation = 622 HP

The Fiat Uno Turbo with its tuner Rino Gambucci



The starting point is the Lancia Delta 1.500 engine, brought to 1.600 cc with 87 mm pistons and a 67.4 mm stroke crankshaft, made from solid steel with 8 counterweights.

The cylinder head, completely overhauled in terms of geometry and finishing of the ducts and combustion chambers, houses oversized valves. For the turbocharger, however, the starting point is that of a suitably modified Precision 62/62. The whole thing is managed by a Sauro Team electronic control unit, developed with Sauro Savoia. The engine reaches 10,000 rpm and with 3.6 bar of supercharging delivers approximately 740 HP, also thanks to a particular petrol developed by Magigas. Compared to the 118 HP provided by the small original 1,000, this very pumped up Uno Turbo therefore boasts 622 HP.

With this car Gabucci set the record at the NitrOlympiX, the university master’s course in acceleration racing.

4 Fiat 500 | Oemmedì +570 hp

From 18 HP to 588 HP

This very powerful 500 is the clear demonstration that the word “impossible” does not exist in our world. Otherwise it would have been… “impossible” to equip an old Fiat 500 from the 60s with the powerful V12 from a Lamborghini Murcielago! However, Gianfranco Dini did not limit himself to this, deciding to also transplant the four-wheel drive. In short, it is a bit like if, having a small Hamster, you wanted to give it the heart and legs of a Great Dane!

And yet the feat was achieved: engine, gearbox and differentials are cleverly hidden from view under a generous dress “sewn” by hand by the tuner, with all the curves in the right place. With the 588 HP of the Lamborghini V12, the four-wheel drive and the oversized tires, this little rocket is now capable of aeronautical acceleration. Calculator in hand, the power in this case is 570 HP.

5 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII | Baldi +535 hp

from 265 to 800 HP

The preparation of the Mitsubishi Evo VIII was handled by Fratini’s Autokit and the engineer Baldi. Thanks to an increase in stroke up to 100 mm, the displacement rose to 2,322 cc. Despite the long stroke, the rev limiter is set at 8,000 rpm, a speed at which the pistons travel at approximately 26.6 m/s (values ​​close to those of an F1).

The connecting rods and crankshaft, in steel, were handcrafted; the turbo is a Garrett GTX850 with rotating axle on bearings, while the management electronics are an AEM 2 combined with an MSD DIS 2 ignition system. With a maximum pressure of 2.4 bar, this monstrous 4-cylinder delivers a whopping 800 HP. This is a very high value that would have earned it a podium finish if we had only considered maximum power. The “only” 535 HP compared to the standard model, however, relegates it to last place, but with honor!

