The Twitter post about the death of American actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the film “Black Panther”, became the most popular in the history of the social network. About it reported press service Twitter in his microblog.

As of August 31, 00:50 Moscow time, the post with a black-and-white photo on Boseman’s Twitter account and the news of his death has already scored 7.1 million likes. “A tribute worthy of a king,” the press service of the social network noted.

On August 29, it became known about the death of Chadwick Boseman. The actor died at the age of 43 after a long illness. In 2016, he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. Boseman fought the disease for four years, until the cancer passed into the last, fourth stage. “It was an honor for him to give life to King T’Challa in Black Panther,” he said in a statement on his Twitter account.