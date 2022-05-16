Mobile phone technology has undergone some dramatic changes since it was launched in 1973. The first device, developed by Cooper and Mitchell, weighed 2 kilograms. Over the last few decades, mobile phones have become smaller and offer numerous features. Read on to find out about the most popular phone brands for 2022.

Apple

This company’s phones gained popularity in 2007 due to their superior design and marketing. Nowadays, many people consider Apple products to be on the pricy side in comparison to other phone brands. This brand charges a premium simply because its products carry one of the most recognizable logos in the world.

In 2021, Apple sold 229 million mobile phones to end-users, with the most popular models being iPhone 12 PRO MAX, iPhone 12 PRO 256GB and iPhone 12 PRO MAX 512GB.

Given a huge success of iPhone, Apple does not stop there and is planning to launch at least four new models in 2022. These will be in the iPhone14 series. With screen sizes from 6.1 to 6.4 inches, new features and new colours. So, stay tuned!

Samsung

This Korean company sold its first phone in 2009. This was a Galaxy model, which measured 4.5x 2.2 inches, and was based on touchscreen technology. Since then, Samsung has positioned itself as an effective Apple substitute.

Despite Apples’s success in sales and popularity, Samsung sold more than 250 million units in 2021, making it the biggest phone manufacturer in the world. Its top-selling models are the Galaxy Ultra S22, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy A53.

Market watchers predict Samsung will roll out the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in 2022, and that these products will be more affordable and have better cameras.

Xiaomi

This Chinese phone maker launched its first phone in August 2011. By 2014, Xiaomi had become the largest mobile phone manufacturer in China. Xiaomi’s phones are cheap to buy and the Company prioritises volume sales. It has built up its market share and sold 190 million smartphones in 2021, ranking first in many markets.

Xiaomi’s top-selling models are the Redmi Note Pro, Poco X3 NFC and Poco F3. The much-anticipated Xiaomi 12 series that includes 12, 12 Pro and 12X was globally launched back in March. These new models boast high-quality cameras, powerful hardware and very sleek design.

Huawei

Since its launch in 2004 this brand has thrived. Despite a crackdown in the US market, a Nikkei report estimates that Huawei’s 2021 revenues stood at $99 billion.

Huawei phones come at various price points. For example, Huawei’s Mate V5G costs approximately £1200. At the other end of the price spectrum is the Y9 model, which costs around £160, which makes it relatively cheap to buy. Some top models from this brand are the Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket and P30 Pro.

Even though, so far, the company has not announced any new releases, the latest release of a foldable Mate Xs 2was quite successful. The powerful processor and 7.8-inch display is what sets it apart. Besides the big screen, the phone is equipped with OLED display that makes it suitable for those users who like to play games on their devices.

Conclusion

The top mobile brands are continually launching products with the latest technology and features. The four brands that were discussed in the article are considered to be the top brands around the world in 2022. Each of these four phone brands has various phone models that are equipped with unique features. Thus, if you are looking for a new phone, you will definitely find something that suits your needs among these top brands.