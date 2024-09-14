Every year, the September 15 and 16, Mexicans celebrate with pride in their independenceand one of the highlights of these dates is the gastronomy. The Mexican dinners most popular for national holidays They are the epicenter of the festivities, where traditional flavors mix with patriotic joy to create unforgettable moments around the table. Next, in Debate we will explore some of the most representative dishes that fill the homes and squares of Mexico during these very special dates.

Pozole: An essential classic

Among the most popular Mexican dinners for the national holidays, pozole occupies a special place. This dish has deep roots in pre-Hispanic culture and has remained a symbol of unity and celebration. Whether red, white or greendepending on the region, Pozole is a thick broth made from nixtamalized corn.accompanied by pork or chicken, and garnished with fresh ingredients such as radishes, lettuce, oregano, chili powder and a few drops of lemon.

Pozole is the star of many tables. night of September 15thwhen families gather for dinner before witnessing the traditional Cry of IndependenceIts preparation, although laborious, becomes a family ritual that strengthens ties and preserves culinary traditions.

Chiles en Nogada: A symbol of patriotism

Another of the iconic dishes of the most popular Mexican dinners for the national holidays is, without a doubt, the chiles en nogada. This elegant dish is Originally from Puebla and, according to legend, it was created in 1821 by Augustinian nuns in honor of Agustín de Iturbide, the consummator of Mexican independence.

Chiles en nogada stand out for their color and flavor: a poblano chile stuffed with a stew of minced meat, fruits such as apple, plantain and peach, mixed with nuts and spices. Nogada, a creamy walnut sauceis poured over the chiles, which are topped with pomegranate and parsley, forming the colors of the Mexican flag: green, white and red. This dish is not only delicious, but it also represents the patriotic spirit that is experienced during these dates.

Tacos: Variety and flavor in every bite

The tacos could not be missing from the list of the Most popular Mexican dinners for the national holidaysAlthough they are a food that is consumed all year round, during the national holidays they take on a special character. Tacos al pastor, carnitas or barbacoa are the favorites during this season, whether at street stalls or at family dinners.

The versatility of the taco makes it one of the dishes most loved by Mexicans and international visitors. Each region of Mexico offers its own unique take on tacos, allowing Mexican dinners to reflect the country’s culinary diversity. Plus, pairing tacos with spicy salsas, guacamole, and grilled onions enhances the experience and turns every bite into a celebration of flavor.

Enchiladas and traditional snacks

The Enchiladas are also part of the most popular Mexican dinners for the national holidays. This dish consists of corn tortillas covered in sauce (green, red or mole) and filled with chicken, meat or cheese, accompanied by cream, fresh cheese, onion and lettuce. Enchiladas are easy to prepare for large groups, making them an ideal option for family dinners that are usually celebrated on the night of September 15.

In addition to enchiladas, other traditional snacks such as toasts, sopes, tamales and pambazos They are the stars of the festivities. All of these dishes have in common the use of corn, which is the basis of the Mexican diet and a cultural symbol of the country.

Drinks to accompany

We cannot talk about the most popular Mexican dinners for the national holidays without mentioning the traditional drinks that accompany them. Among them, the following stand out: pulque, an ancestral drink of pre-Hispanic origin, and tequila, which is the most emblematic spirit of Mexico. During the holidays, it is common to toast with a good mezcal or tequila, always accompanied by a piece of lemon and salt to enhance its flavor.

Of course, the fresh hibiscus, horchata or tamarind waters They are also essential for those who prefer a non-alcoholic option. These refreshing drinks are the perfect complement to balance the strong and spicy flavors of the dishes that are usually served.

Traditional sweets and desserts

The end of a good dinner would not be complete without a sweet touch. Among the Most popular desserts during national holidays are found in the flan, cajetas and rice puddingHowever, what really stands out are the typical sweets such as joys (made from amaranth and honey), the churros, shells and others.

These sweets not only close the dinner with a flourish, but also They connect us with the history of Mexicosince many of them have origins in pre-Hispanic or colonial times.