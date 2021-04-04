Alexander Tyurnikov, head of software development at Cross Technologies, predicted the most popular types of fraud in 2021. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the expert, cybercriminals have begun to actively practice hybrid phishing attacks using social engineering and various scenarios to deceive Internet users. He noted that scammers often use deepfake technologies, the quality of which is improving every year. Tyurnikov suggested that it is in the current year that deepfakes will be able to grow to such a level that the spread of false information “will become the main headache of information security specialists.”

The expert also stressed that phishing will remain the most popular type of online fraud. There are now nearly 75 times more phishing sites than malicious sites, he said.

Tyurnikov noted that e-mail scams do not lose popularity. He urged never to respond to emails that ask for personal details or account information. “Your bank will never ask for personal information – for example, account number, social security number, PIN, user ID, debit card number, passwords or any email confirmation codes,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that criminals on classified sites began to use new schemes. They transfer a small amount to the victims’ account, allegedly by accident, and then ask for it back. Evgenia Lazareva, head of the All-Russia People’s Front project “For the Rights of Borrowers”, said that they were asking to transfer this small amount to the details of a third party. In this case, the funds will be transferred through an endorsement payment on a third-party Internet resource. In this case, attackers will be able to make purchases or write off money from victims’ cards without additional verification.