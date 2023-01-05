After Emma, ​​the maiden name Julia is the most popular for girls (given 655 times), according to the annual overview. 624 girls were given the name Mila, good for third place. Among the boys, Liam is in second place (given 666 times) in the name list. Third place goes to Luca (664 times). On the list of gender-neutral names, Isa (377 times) is in second place, followed by Bo (305 times).

According to Gerrit Bloothooft, onomologist at Utrecht University, Noah and Emma have been popular in many European countries for years. “It is striking that after the successes of Max Verstappen, his first name has not become more popular,” says Bloothooft. “For boys, the Arabic name Zayn and the Old Testament Boaz seem to be on the way, just like – also internationally – Luna and the Irish Maeve for girls.”

In 2022, more than 168,000 babies will be born in the Netherlands (up to and including November 2022), more than 86,000 boys and more than 82,000 girls.

The top 10 most popular names of 2022 looks like this: Boys:

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Luke

4. Luke

5. Tit

6. Finn

7.James

8.Milan

9. Levi

10. Shem. Girls:

1.Emma

2. Juliet

3. Mila

4. Sophia

5. Olivia

6. Yara

7. Sarah

8. Nora

9. Tess

10. Norwegian. Gender neutral names:

1. Sam

2. Isaac

3. Boo

4. Yep

5. Lou

6.Charlie

7. Noah

8. Danny

9. Quinn

10. Bowie.

