In Italy there are some cities that have serious problems of air pollution. The list of most polluted city in Italy may vary depending on the data sources and methodologies used for the assessment. However, based on average statistical data, here are some Italian cities to date that have been identified as among the most polluted.

Most polluted cities

Here are some of the most polluted cities in Italy:

Milan: Milan it is often cited as one of the Italian cities with high levels of air pollution. Factors contributing to pollution include heavy traffic, industry, home heating and unfavorable weather conditions which can favor the accumulation of air pollutants. Turin: Turin has faced problems of air pollution due to heavy vehicular traffic, industry and the geographical conformation which can favor the accumulation of pollutants. Naples: Naples has suffered from high levels of air pollution, mainly due to congested traffic, industry and vehicle exhaust emissions. Palermo: Palermo has been reported for air pollution problems, mainly due to vehicular traffic, industrial activities and meteorological conditions that can influence the dispersion of pollutants. Rome: Rome has had periods of high concentration of atmospheric pollutants, in particular due to heavy traffic, industry, domestic heating and suspended dust.

Milan is among the most polluted cities in Italy

In this regard it is important to note that local authorities are taking measures to address the problem of air pollution especially in these most polluted cities in Italy. Policies and initiatives are in place to promote public transport, the use of low-emission vehicles, sustainable heating and the reduction of industrial emissions in order to improve air quality in Italian cities.

