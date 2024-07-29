Transparency Brazil shows that most of the transfers approved in 2023 and 2024 did not contain basic information to comply with constitutional rules

Technical note (full – 1 MB) from the NGO Transparência Brasil released this Monday (29.Jul) says that the opacity of parliamentary amendments continued, even after the extinction of rapporteur amendments, and that the majority of Pix amendments and committee amendments in the last 2 years are in disagreement with constitutional rules.

This occurs, says the NGO, because the amendments are presented without a detailed indication of the purpose of the expenditure or the destination of the resource.

Without this information, says the NGO, it is impossible to know whether the indications are compatible with the multi-year plan and the Budget Guidelines Act. Article 166 of the Constitution establishes that an amendment can only be approved after verifying this compatibility.

Understand the two amendments:

Pix amendments – formally known as “special transfers“are a type of transfer of individual amendments in which several technical criteria are waived. As it is not necessary to sign an agreement with the federal government, the money is deposited in the municipality’s account more quickly;

– formally known as “special transfers“are a type of transfer of individual amendments in which several technical criteria are waived. As it is not necessary to sign an agreement with the federal government, the money is deposited in the municipality’s account more quickly; committee amendments – are transfers made by thematic committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. After the extinction of rapporteur amendments in 2022, the value of these amendments increased from R$329 million to R$15.5 billion in 2024. Just like the extinct rapporteur amendments, committee amendments do not allow for the precise identification of the congressman who allocated the resource.

A previous report (full – 2 MB) from Transparência Brasil, published in June 2024, had already shown that less than 1% of amendments Pix identifies the destination of the resources. Therefore, the organization argues, it was not known at the time of the amendment’s approval whether or not it was compatible with the multi-year plan.

In the technical note released this Monday (July 28), Transparency shows that the indications of the committee amendments are also opaque. There are few ministries that comply with the rule, established in a concierge April 2024, to publish them on their websites. Among those that do publish them, it is possible to find documents with excessively generic terms. Transparência Brasil lists examples in which congressmen’s nominations say that the purpose of the amendment is just a “work”, in a generic way.

“The state of unconstitutionality of the Pix amendments and the committee amendments is evident […] The approval of almost all Pix amendments to date and a significant portion of the committee amendments in 2023 and 2024 is in disagreement with § 3, I of art. 166 of the Federal Constitution, since their adherence to the multi-year plan was not verified due to the lack of sufficient information.”, says the note from Transparência Brasil.

Proposals

The NGO makes two suggestions to improve the transparency of amendment nominations: