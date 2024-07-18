We have entered the dates of the “Canicula” and with it, halfway through the summer season. While the holiday period It’s just around the corner, the policy It does not stop and the conversation continues in the popular imagination on various issues that transcend at a national level.

For example, forums for the reform of the judiciary together with their corresponding analysis and the Thursday of the cabinet that Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Apparently, it has established itself, monopolizing the conversation and the contrast. So much so that the polling firm Metricsmx, by the way, one of the most accurate in its electoral forecast on June 2, has started a daily tracking of the public opinion of the Actions carried out by the President-elect.

A very interesting exercise that at the moment reflects the positive environment with which Sheinbaum Pardo will assume the presidency. The public has a favorable opinion of the doctor’s actions, according to an exercise called “ClaudiaMetrics.”

According to the Metricsmx house, the 72.4% of people consider that President-elect has handled her transition “very well” and “good”while only 23.6% disapprove of the doctor’s leadership of the change.

“ClaudiaMetrics” reveals that 72.1% of respondents view the members of the announced cabinet in general in a positive light, whereas only 23.8% think they are “bad.”

On the way of communicating, the 54% of people believe that La Mañanera should continueand 8.9% consider that it should also be daily, but in the afternoon. In both cases, according to “ClaudiaMetrics”, a large majority thinks that the exercise of reporting every day needs to continue.

What seems clear to me is that the narrative is completely dominated by the 4T and the opposition has been completely diluted from the public conversation. Virtually no one is interested in what happens in the opposition parties.

He PRI It is the dishonorable exception to all the criticism that hangs over the tricolor because of its leader who has begun to move the old, rusty and more than reduced machinery to stay in the leadership for I don’t know how many more three-year terms. In this space it has been said, Alito will go down in history as the worst PRI leaderand there is little to no doubt about that.

It seems to me that this holiday “break”, which I repeat will not be such, should bring with it reflection from the political class. Lopez Obrador is on his way out and I am sure that he will govern until the last day of his mandate, because he has shown us that he knows how to exercise power, as well as communicate. At the same time, Claudia Sheinbaum He is already showing signs of presidentialism and of what his government will be like.

It would be normal for “those below” to try to resemble the head of the executive to a certain extent. Some already do so, since they share the values ​​of the 4T, others will have to learn very quickly.

