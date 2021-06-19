According to the Master of Science in Conservation and Use of Natural Resources, Oscar Molina González, who worked in the Municipal council of Pachuca in 2017, as Responsible for Green Areas, at that time around 7 out of 10 people processed permits to build or remodel their houses and preferred to pay a fine and put a concrete slab, than to comply with the regulations and designate a place for gardens or water filtration .

He pointed out that it was a constant that citizens preferred to pay fines for not modifying the construction plan, a situation that has been added to the causes why the state capital is currently flooded in the rainy season.

“There is an urban regulation and it establishes that every dwelling house must have a percentage destined to water filtration, since we cannot have a continuous concrete or cement plate because we are preventing water from leaking and we are generating a lot of solar radiation , and what happened is that people came with their permits to build or modify their houses and preferred to put a concrete slab in their patios and only fined at the windows.

“If each citizen pays his fine and eliminates that green area that he must have at home and everyone is doing the same, well, we are going to continue flooding ourselves, because they are those grains of sand that we are putting so that this becomes chaos and reality shows us what is the importance of green areas, so if we continue like this, we will continue to pay with the destruction of our cars, furniture, houses and heritage in general, but we have it in front of us and we need to know how to incorporate these variables with a stricter public policy on the issue of green areas, “he stated.

In this situation, the current head of the City Council’s Public Works Secretariat, Eric Chávez Saldívar, pointed out that it is essential that citizens be aware of the importance of respecting 30 percent of space, within homes, for green spaces or water absorption, although sometimes this is not feasible because there are old buildings in which this situation was not foreseen when they were built.

“The important thing is to work it in a coordinated way, many times society does not understand the need for absorption that is required, but it is important for the ecosystem, so they are then asked to comply with the regulation and help to comply with it.

“What we want, when we receive requests for construction or remodeling, is that they are fulfilled one hundred percent, but many times it is impossible because they are buildings that already have time and it was not regulated, at the time they were built, this issue “said Chávez Saldívar.

Molina González recalls that Five years ago, out of every 10 construction or home remodeling licenses, seven claimed to suppress their filtration area, “but we were happy when someone was presented with an architectural plan that included green areas, and there are many techniques, because many people think that having a green area affects the functionality of the house and no, there are thousands of ways to maintain those areas of filtration, without affecting the functionality, “he explained.

That is why the current administration indicates that He does not want to fine people, “rather to offer them the information so that they can project these green spaces in their construction that are required for water filtration.

“We invite you to comply with this, it is an important issue for the ecosystem, for the recovery of water and there is an answer, since many people do not like to be part of this change, but we believe that there is ignorance,” he said .

By 2020 with the goal of guarantee the conservation of natural heritage, the biodiversity strategy that aims to conserve and preserve the biodiversity was consolidated in Hidalgo.preservation of the environment, as well as the sustainable use of biological diversity in the entity.

It is therefore essential that society be sensitized on this issue and that there is a strengthening of public policies to meet this objective.