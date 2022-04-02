Most outstanding TV matches for this Saturday, April 2

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jarlan scored the first goal for Nacional.
The European leagues are back and in the local tournament they have National, Medellín and Junior action.
April 02, 2022, 12:02 AM
DirecTV Sports
7 am Spanish League: Getafe vs. Majorca
9:15 a.m. Spanish League: Levante vs. Villarreal
ESPN
6:20 a.m. Premier League: Liverpool vs. watford
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Burnley vs. Manchester City
11:20 a.m. Spanish League: Celta vs. Real Madrid
1:50 pm Spanish League: Atlético de Madrid vs. Alaves
4:50 pm Argentine League Cup: Defense and Justice vs. River Plate
7:20 pm Argentine League Cup: Boca Juniors vs. Arsenal
ESPN2
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich
ESPN3
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Chelsea vs. Brentford
Star+
7:50 a.m. Series A: Spezia vs. Venice
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld vs. stuttgart
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Greuther Furth
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. HerthaBerlin
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Bochum
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Brighton vs. Norwich
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Leeds vs. Southampton
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Wolverhampton vs. Aston-Villa
11:20 a.m. Premier League: Manchester United vs. leicester
11:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
1:30 p.m. Series A: Salernitana vs. Turin
WinSports
4:05 pm Colombian League: Pereira vs. Tolima
WinSports +
11 a.m. Women’s League: Cali vs. America
2 pm Colombian League: Medellin vs. Envigado
6:10 pm Colombian League: Patriots vs. National
8:15 pm Colombian League: Junior vs. Oil Alliance
