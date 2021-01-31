Super Nintendo World – the new theme park about to open at Universal Studios Japan – is being recreated in Minecraft.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is still scheduled to open on 4th February, but visitor numbers will, naturally, be limited upon opening to avoid crowds and advance registration is mandatory.

Thanks to Dippy22, however, Nintendo fans who also happen to be Minecraft players can live vicariously through their painstakingly recreation based on plans and photos of the new theme park. The 1: 1 remake is apparently 45 per cent complete and the screenshots show off an incredibly faithful homage which hopes to have “3D models of every unique design this land has to offer” (thanks, PCGN).

“I’ve just started this new undertaking and any experienced help would be welcomed,” Dippy adds.

Image credit: Dippy22

Given Japan is still not currently granting tourist visas, for now, most of us can only get our kicks by visiting the virtual tour on the Super Nintendo World website.