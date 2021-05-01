Almost 100 percent of those who received Russian citizenship in 2020 come from the former Soviet republics. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

We are talking about 98 percent of all those who received Russian passports (640 thousand people). “This desire is due to the proximity of the territories, a common historical past, the absence of a language barrier and an understandable mentality,” the department explained.

Moreover, the majority of them were citizens of Ukraine (62 percent). Also, the document was most often received by visitors from Tajikistan (10 percent), Kazakhstan (7) and Armenia (5).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that in recent years the number of foreigners receiving Russian citizenship has been growing. In 2020, 656 thousand people registered it, which is a third more than in 2019 (497 thousand).

On April 28, Roman Kizima, a deputy of the Lviv regional council from the Samopomich party, proposed to deprive citizens of Ukraine who hold Russian passports. The parliamentarians demanded that the government and the Security Service of Ukraine develop an appropriate bill.