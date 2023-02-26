Most of the Ukrainian soldiers killed and captured in the south of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) were from Western Ukraine. On Sunday, February 26, reports “RIA News” with reference to employees of PMC “Wagner”.

“They bring prisoners – we inspect a person, we look at documents. We read the registration addresses – this is the Kiev region, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv region. In general, Western Ukraine goes alone,” he said.

It is also noted that “veterans of the ATO” – people who have participated in the war against the inhabitants of Donbass since 2014 – with combat experience, are participating in military operations on the part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but their number is insignificant. Basically, there are those mobilized from Western Ukraine.

While examining the bodies, employees of the Wagner PMC found right-wing extremist symbols and evidence of a participant in the military parade in Kyiv in 2021, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, on one of the victims.

Earlier that day, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the only road that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use to leave Artemivsk was under the control of Russian military personnel. According to him, currently there is a “promotion of Russian volunteer units” to the north-west of the city.

On February 25, former US Marine Troy Offenbecker, who is fighting on the side of Ukraine, estimated the lifespan of a Ukrainian soldier on the Artyomovsk front line at four hours. He described the situation in the region as a meat grinder. In addition, he doubted that the Ukrainian army would be able to maintain control over the city.

As the Times wrote, Ukrainian and Western officials are ready to admit that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have to withdraw from Artemivsk. They admit that Ukrainian nationalists can be surrounded and cut off from supply lines. To prevent this from happening, the option of withdrawing troops and reducing the level of strategic value of Artemovsk is being considered.

On February 23, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that in the Artyomovsk and Uglidar directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing manpower and equipment, and they are stealing financial assistance from Western curators.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

