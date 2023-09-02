The agency added that 17 were injured in the accident, which occurred on a road linking two cities in Salahuddin Governorate, northern Iraq.

The Director General of Salah al-Din Health Affairs, Khaled Burhan, said that the accident occurred on the road linking Dujail and Samarra.

And the Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted Burhan as saying, “A terrible traffic accident on the road linking the Dujail district and Samarra led to the death of 13 visitors and the injury of 16 in critical cases,” noting that “most of the dead are from Iran.”