About a few days ago, it came to light that the youtuber Ruben Doblas Gundersen, better known as The Rubius, would move his residence from Madrid, Spain, to the principality of Andorra.

The news caused a stir as it appears to follow the trend of several streamers and influencers who are moving from their countries to settle in this nation. Some of them, motivated because the tax payment is much lower.

El Rubius denounces harassment and lynching against him

Due to the amount of misinformation, The Rubius decided to publish a statement about it. There he revealed that there is nothing to hold him back in Madrid, where he has never felt comfortable.

He is always locked up, does not leave his house and is afraid that they will even recognize him on the street. He prefers to be isolated, and despite moving five times, he does not quite settle down. He always has the fear of someone waiting for him or watching everything he is doing.

El Rubius, TheGrefg and other youtubers move to avoid taxes and are already criticizing them in networks

East youtuber he thinks that he will be calmer in Andorra, where several of his acquaintances have already moved. He denounced the harassment of online and television media, stating that he only leaves to evade taxes.

They have tried to ‘demonize’ him in a thousand ways. But in reality, he knows everything. ‘I’ve been a youtuber for 10 years paying almost half of what I have earned in taxes. 10 years. And I’m very glad I paid for them ‘he declared.

Most of your earnings are not from Spain

But the same media harassment caused Estate harass him more. He pointed ‘I have been subject to tax inspections, notifications have been issued to the rest of the European and US Treasuries.’.

For what reason? Well ‘to see if I had’ hidden current accounts ‘, they have imposed sanctions on me for not meeting requests that never came, and a long etcetera’. In the end, they found nothing reprehensible.

Although there was no shortage of people to accuse him of being little supportive for leaving Spain. Some believe that he will only ‘pretend’ to live in Andorra to evade tax, but this is not the case.

The Rubius He noted that moving to another country is not a crime, and that no one would accuse him if he went to Germany, Norway or Japan. He also denounced the backwardness of the laws of Estate in Spanish lands, which are not in accordance with current reality, something that affects youtubers As the.

The entire statement is worth a read despite how long it is. Something that revealed The Rubius is that most of your income ‘They come from outside Spain, more than three-quarters from countries like Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and the United States’.

Let see ‘my decision to move, like everything in life, has many nuances and contrasts, it is not a flat decision’. We will see how you do now as a citizen of Andorra.

Source.



