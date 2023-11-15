Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Where do most of the super rich live? New York secures first place worldwide and in Germany the stock market also apparently attracts people with money.

Frankfurt am Main – private jets, giant yachts, dream villas – the super-rich experience a luxury that is denied to many average earners. But: Where do most of them live? Worldwide? And in Germany?

Super-rich in Germany: Frankfurt am Main is well ahead of Munich

The consulting company “Henley & Partners” investigated this question in a study. The title of the survey is: “Centi Millionaire Report 2023”. Those with “investable assets” of $100 million or more are eligible. In addition to liquid assets, residential property also serves as a benchmark.

The first three places all go to large cities and regions USA: New York City (1st), The Bay Area (2nd) and Los Angeles (3rd), before London (4th) follows as the first European metropolis in this ranking. The first German city in the ranking, however, is not Munich (40th), but Frankfurt am Main (24th).

Banking metropolis in Germany: Frankfurt am Main. © IMAGO/Florian Gaul

The banking metropolis of Frankfurt, with its around 700,000 inhabitants, and the surrounding area are home to 148 “Centi Millionaires”. Plus 14 billion. In Munich and the surrounding area there are 80 millionaires with assets of over 100 million dollars and ten billionaires. The shared first place among the richest Germans is loud Manager Magazine to the two major shareholders of the Bavarian automobile giant BMW: The siblings Susanne Klatten and Stefan Quandt.

According to the report, Klatten and Quandt have an estimated combined fortune of 40.5 billion euros. The Manager Magazine points out that visible commercial register entries or company values ​​serve as sources. Klatten, for example, holds 19.1 percent of the shares in BMW AG. Together with her brother Stefan Quandt, they own almost half of the shares in the listed Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. Klatten comes from Bad Homburg, the greater Frankfurt area.

Super-rich worldwide: Most “Centi Millionaires” and billionaires live in New York

Region/City: Country: Millionaires over $100 million: Billionaires: 1. New York City USA 775 62 2. The Bay Area USA 692 69 3. Los Angeles USA 504 44 4. London Great Britain 388 36 … 24. Frankfurt am Main Germany 148 14 … 40. Munich Germany 80 10 See also Households | Finns are spending more and more in debt - household consumer loans have risen to 25 billion euros.

She always comes back to Munich for her tasks at BMW. The study by “Henley & Partners” does not reveal which major German city it is listed under. Instead, the study gives impressive figures from the USA: For example, 775 “centi millionaires” and 62 billionaires live in New York City. Three European regions are ahead of Frankfurt in the list of super-rich: the French metropolitan region of Paris/Ile-de-France (10th) and the Swiss cantons of Geneva on Lake Geneva (12th) and Zurich (14th). (pm)