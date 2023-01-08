Summoned on Saturday (7.jan.2023), most of the National Force contingent only arrived at 4:25 pm on Sunday (8.jan) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, lowered the ordinance and had spoken with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), which said it would lend a contingent of the Military Police.

Around 12:00, there were 3 National Force buses and a dozen cars in the region.

Radical Bolsonarists invaded the National Congress at around 3 pm after breaking protection barriers placed by the security forces. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

before the invasion

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. By Sunday morning, there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanade. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of Bolsonaristas in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the demonstrators walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also performed protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasilia. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.