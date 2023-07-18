Data about slowing inflation in the United States was enough to convince investors that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates for the last time at its monetary policy meeting this month.

Most of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries peg their currencies to the US dollar and follow in the footsteps of the US central bank’s monetary policy, which makes the region vulnerable to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

The Dubai index rose 0.2 percent to its highest level since late 2015, supported by a 1.1 percent increase in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

The Dubai Stock Exchange continued its upward trend thanks to the positive sentiment among dealers in general.

Daniel Taqi El-Din, CEO of the Middle East and North Africa region at BD Suisse, said that strong local pillars continue to support the market and may help the main index continue to rise.

“However, the market may still be subject to some correction in prices, due to a long series of gains, if dealers move to lock in their gains,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi index also rose 0.1 percent.

The Qatari index rose 0.3 percent, supported by a 0.8 percent rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

The Saudi index fell 0.1 percent in volatile trading, affected by the decline in the share of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group by 2 percent, but the index at the beginning of the session jumped to its highest level in 9 months.

There was little change in oil prices, a major catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf, with investors anticipating a possible tight supply of US crude after China recorded weaker-than-expected economic growth.

Outside the Gulf region, the Egyptian blue-chip index rose 0.5 percent, supported by the rise of most of the shares listed on it, including the share of Fawry Banking Technology Services and Electronic Payments, which rose 1.6 percent.