Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, due to concerns that the near-term outlook in China looks unreasonable, and the negative impact of slowing global growth on fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose in the latest transactions by $1 to $78.84 a barrel.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve meeting held in December showed that officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of interest rate hikes, but they were still focusing on curbing inflation.

Saudi Arabia may cut more than the price of Arab Light crude for Asia in February, after setting it at a ten-month low this month, as fears of oversupply continue to cast a shadow over the market.

stock movements

The main index in the Saudi market fell by 0.5 percent, with the decline of 0.5 percent for the share of the oil giant Aramco, which has a weight on the index.

Aramco may reduce the official selling price of medium sulfur crude by about $1.50 a barrel in February, which could pressure the price of Arab Light crude in February to a level not seen since November 2021.

The Abu Dhabi Financial Market index fell by 0.25 percent.

On Thursday, Mubadala Investment Company and Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding Company announced the establishment of a joint venture to invest in global private credit opportunities, with an investment of up to nine billion dirhams ($2.5 billion).

The Dubai Financial Market index declined by 0.38 percent, with losses recorded for the shares of financial and real estate companies.

Emirates NBD Bank, the largest bank in the emirate, fell by 0.38 percent, while the leading Emaar Properties fell by 1.35 percent.