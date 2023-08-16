Official data showed on Wednesday that new home prices in China fell in July for the first time this year, as partial support failed to boost the faltering real estate sector, piling pressure on the authorities to adopt massive stimulus.

The main index in Saudi Arabia fell 0.2 percent to 11,393 points, with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group dropping 1.1 percent and Al Rajhi Bank dropping 0.4 percent.

Data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fell for the third month in a row in June, recording their lowest levels since September 2021, with Asian oil buyers seeking cheaper Russian oil.

Dubai’s main index fell 0.1 percent to 4,046 points.

Daniel Taqi El-Din, CEO of the Middle East and North Africa at (BD Suisse) said that the Dubai Financial Market will continue to be subject to some price corrections after the strong performance this year.

The main index in Abu Dhabi fell 0.3 percent to 9,781 points.

Qatar’s index lost early gains to close 0.1 percent lower at 10,664 points, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender, down 0.5 percent.

Outside the Gulf region, the leading index in Egypt rose 0.5 percent to 18,063 points.

Taqi El-Din said that the Egyptian stock market has resumed recovery, but it may continue to face resistance near its highest levels for this year, with trading volumes declining again.

In the Oman market, the main index increased 0.1 percent to 4,767 points.

In Kuwait, the main index rose 0.6 percent to 6,269 points.