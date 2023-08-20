Saudi Arabia’s main index rose 0.4 percent, led by a 1.7 percent rise in Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Petrochemicals and 1.8 percent in Riyad Bank.

Oil prices, one of the main catalysts for financial markets in the Gulf, rose about 1 percent on Friday after a decline in US crude production, which could increase the expected supply scarcity during the rest of this year.

Investors will follow Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech Friday in Jackson Hole, looking for clues about the interest rate outlook.

Oil and gas exporters in the Gulf tend to follow the movement of the Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar. Only the Kuwaiti dinar is linked to a basket of currencies that includes the dollar.

In Kuwait, the Kuwait Stock Exchange closed its trading on Sunday, with its general index declining 24 points, to reach the level of 7099.97 points, a decrease of 0.3 percent. 113 million shares were traded through 6,705 cash transactions, at a value of 22.6 million dinars (about 69 million dollars).

In Qatar, the main index rose 0.1 percent, supported by a 1.3 percent rise in the Commercial Bank.

Outside the Gulf region, the leading stock index in Egypt rose 0.4 percent, with the share of the Eastern Company, the monopoly of the tobacco industry, rising 2.9 percent.