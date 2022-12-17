Home page World

The Dresden Residenzschloss was broken into on November 25, 2019. Investigators were now able to secure a large part of the loot. © Oliver Killig/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The fate of the stolen jewels from the Green Vault in Dresden was unclear for a long time. But now the investigators report a great success.

Dresden/Berlin – Around three years after the burglary in the Green Vault in Dresden, the investigators have found most of the loot. The police and the public prosecutor announced that 31 individual parts had been secured during the night in Berlin.

The secured pieces were brought to Dresden accompanied by special police forces. In the Saxon state capital, they should first be examined forensically. Afterwards, experts from the Dresden State Art Collections should check them for authenticity and completeness.

The Jewel Room of the Historical Green Vault in the Residential Palace before the burglary. © Oliver Killig/dpa

As the investigators said, the discovery of the valuable pieces preceded exploratory talks with the lawyers of the alleged burglars. A trial against six suspects for serious gang theft, arson and particularly serious arson has been underway in Dresden since the beginning of the year.

