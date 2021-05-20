A significant proportion of German residents consider it necessary to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, follows from a survey by the Forsa Sociological Institute.

“Like last year, a significant majority – 75% – of the citizens of Germany believe that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be completed even in the event of US opposition. 17% believe that the construction of the pipeline should not be completed, “- said in a statement The Eastern Committee of the German Economy, commissioned by the study.

The survey, which was conducted from April 29 to May 10, was attended by 1,001 adult German citizens.

“Not only the German economy, but also the population is in favor of the completion of the pipeline and that billions of investments do not remain on the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” he quotes “Gazeta.ru»The head of the committee, Oliver Hermes.

He noted that the results of the survey were quite interesting.

“The Eastern Committee still considers the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be a key infrastructure for supplying energy to Germany and Europe,” the organization’s press service added.

Earlier, on May 16, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the early completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, specifying that the German authorities support the project.

Tino Krupalla, co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany party, noted on May 11 that JV-2 should be completed, since the supply of Russian natural gas is very important for the FRG.

On May 8, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev admitted that Nord Stream 2 will be built even before the elections to the Bundestag, which will be held on September 26. In addition, on April 20, Merkel indicated that Berlin had made a choice in favor of building the SP-2, despite criticism from the EU countries. According to her, there is a political struggle around the project, but Berlin should support trade with Moscow, including in the energy sector.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is being laid from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It aims to provide Europe with direct and reliable gas supplies. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. However, the Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.