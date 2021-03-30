The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, referred this Tuesday to the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus infections and warned that most of the new cases in the City “are between 15 and 40 years old.”

“We have been going through the second wave for 7 or 10 days. There is a second wave that is very clear and on which we have to work quickly, “the official analyzed.

And he specified, in dialogue with Radius 10: “There is a very significant increase in cases, especially of young people, of intermediate age. Most of the cases that caused the start of this wave are between 15 and 40 years old.”

On the other hand, he commented that the same did not happen with those over 60. In that case, he explained that “these infections have not yet significantly increased”.

The 2,084 new cases registered this Monday among City residents represented a record for the district: it was the highest number of cases for a day since the start of the pandemic.

In this regard, the minister of the sanitary portfolio explained: “A first wave of cool came with rain and seven days later we had an explosion of cases. It is evident that all the social, family and work activities that were taking place in the open spaces they took the closed and this disease does not forgive you“.

He said that “the positivity rate in the City is between 10 and 15%” and that “most of the new cases are close contacts of people who met people who were healthy and perfect and that is why they let their guard down.”

The new strains “are more contagious, with a higher viral load,” according to Fernán Quirós. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

On the other hand, Quirós referred to the new strains that arrived in the country: “They are very dangerous, both from Manaus and from England. They are more contagious with more viral load in the secretions, then, they spread more “

In that sense, he agreed with the measure to “close as much as possible international traffic to prevent the amount of virus from dripping in Argentina.” And he explained that, in the City, the vines “are not very widespread, the proportion is relatively small.”

In the Province, they announced this Tuesday the suspension of activities between 2 and 6 in the morning and meetings limited to ten people. On new restrictions in the City, Quirós did not give details but warned: “Nothing is ever ruled out in this disease. Day by day and week by week, with the indicators, decisions are made.”

And he denied differences with Carla Vizzotti and Daniel Gollan, his peers from Nation and Province: “The coordination has been permanent, full and has not been broken at any time. The dialogue is different in other aspects of politics in which I neither participate nor I think “.

The City began this Monday to register those over 75 years of age to access the vaccine, while from Thursday those over 70 will be able to do so. In this regard, Quirós explained that “there have already been 90 thousand registered people.”

Arrival of new Russian vaccine consignments Sputnik V, received by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, at the Ezeiza airport. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

He said that this Tuesday “shifts are being taken” for Wednesdays and Thursdays, while “more will be given as the new planes arrive.”

“We would like to have a little more (of vaccines) but as they arrive, we are applying. We have the expectation that the flow from Russia will begin to take on another volume and above all we have enormous expectations with the three million Chinese vaccines that the first million is yet to come, “he concluded.

The tenth flight of Aerolineas Argentinas from Russia will arrive this Tuesday with 300 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. The amount was confirmed by the Government through a statement.

This new batch consists of 250,000 doses of component 1 and 50,000 doses of component 2, according to official sources. This composition is in line with the new recommendation of the national vaccination plan, which aims to make the first application to as many people as possible, and defer the second (which must be applied after 21 days).

JPE