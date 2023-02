Yevgeniy Panchenko with the T-80 captured from the Russians / Z. Aldama

ZIGOR ALDAMA Special delivery. pokrovsk Friday, February 24, 2023, 20:07



At least a third of Ukraine is dotted with scrap metal. They are the rusty and fire-blackened skeletons of the Soviet tanks with which the Russian and Ukrainian military fight. Many soldiers perish inside these iron giants that seem more imposing than they really are.

In the year that the conflict has already lasted, kyiv affirmed