PRAGUE / BUDAPEST / WARSAW (dpa-AFX) – The leading exchanges in Central and Eastern Europe did not find a uniform direction on Tuesday. While the stock exchanges in Prague, Warsaw and Moscow went down, Budapest made gains. In particular, surcharges for index heavyweights drove the Hungarian benchmark index BUX.

Elsewhere in Europe, too, prices mostly went down on Tuesday. On the other hand, there were no impulses from economic data. The main topic on the market remains, among other things, the hope of investors for a possible further trillion dollar economic stimulus package in the USA.

On the Prague stock exchange, the leading Czech index PX (PX Prague Stock Exchange Index) closed with a minus of 0.32 percent at 1059.15 points. Meanwhile, there was no clear picture for the heavily weighted bank stocks. On the one hand, the securities of Moneta Money Bank gained 0.5 percent. On the other hand, the shares of Komercni Banka (Komercni Banka AS) closed 0.6 percent and the Prague quotations of the Austrian Erste Group (Erste Group Bank) closed 0.9 percent lower.

In Warsaw, the Wig-20 went out of trade with a loss of 0.54 percent in 1941.60 units. The broader tig was down 0.33 percent to 57,247.73 meters. The papers of the energy company PGE recorded clear discounts with minus 2.0 percent. In addition, the shares of Bank Pekao fell 1.2 percent. In contrast, the shares of the clothing company LPP closed much more firmly (plus 3.8 percent). The shares of the video game manufacturer CD Projekt were at the bottom with a loss of 5.7 percent. The company announced on Tuesday that it had been the victim of a hacker attack.

The Budapest leading index Bux closed on Tuesday with an increase of 0.67 percent to 44,511.16 units. The two index heavyweights, Gedeon Richter (plus 1.2 percent) and MOL (plus 2.4 percent), helped the index get going. On the other hand, the OTP Bank (Orságos Takar És Ker BK ON) papers went out of business with levies of 0.7 percent.

On the Moscow stock exchange, the RTS index closed on Tuesday with losses of 0.30 percent to 1,457.87 points./pma/dkm/APA/edh/he