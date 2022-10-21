Conservative and “centrão” parties are the ones with the most new elected officials without a history of office or kinship in politics

There are 227 new members of the Chamber in these elections, the lesser renewal since 1998. When those who have already held a position or those who have relatives in politics are excluded from this account, however, there are only 39 left.

Most newcomers are in conservative parties and the so-called “center”, such as PL (14), União Brasil (6) and MDB (4). There are 10 subtitles without any news among the elected.

The Millenium Institute survey shows that the effective political renewal of the Chamber was 7.6%, far below the rate that simply counts the candidates who reached the House without running for reelection – this one, of 44.24%.

read here the list of survey novices. To reach the 39 names, Millenium deleted from the account:

candidates who hold elective office;

candidates who have already held elective positions;

relatives of politicians;

former ministers and former secretaries.

These criteria excluded well-known names that will take office in the House in 2023, such as the former president of the Senate, from the renewal account. Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE) and the former governor of Maranhão Roseana Sarney (MDB).

In the breakdown by States, Mato Grosso had half of the 8 elected deputies with no previous link with traditional politics. In absolute numbers, Minas Gerais elected more newcomers (6).

The authors of the Millennium study are political scientist and president of Enap (National School of Public Administration), Diogo Costa, data scientist Wagner Vargas and the institute’s content manager, Priscila Chammas.

In their analysis of the deputies elected in 2022, they highlight cases of political heirs through sponsorship by appointment to ministries and secretariats, and not by kinship ties.

Quote the former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello (PL-RJ), the former Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) and the former special secretary of Culture Mario Frias (PL-SP), “all holders of positions of a special nature of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)”.

There are familiar names even among novices, such as the truck driver Zé Thunder (PL-SC) and the coordinator of the MTST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto), Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP).

The account also joined 10 members of security forces (colonels, delegates and sergeants), sportsmen and digital influencers.