06/22/2023 – 4:20 am

Microsoft employees are eyeing the market after massive layoffs and other unpopular moves at the tech giant. Just 47% of Microsoft employees said they would stay with the company if offered a similar job from another company, according to the results of an internal survey leaked in May called “Daily Signals.”

The dismal number marked a big decline from November, when 70% of Microsoft employees said they would stay with the company under the same scenario, according to Insider, which obtained a screenshot of the latest results.

A Microsoft spokesperson allegedly “denied” the numbers cited by Insider, but acknowledged that the number of employees who said they would stay if offered a job decreased from November to May.

The spokesperson added that about 400 employees from the company’s global workforce of more than 200,000 workers typically respond to the survey.

The apparent morale crisis at Microsoft unraveled after the company announced nearly 10,000 layoffs in January as executives seek to cut costs amid a volatile outlook for the technology sector.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described the cuts as “difficult but necessary”.

Microsoft also angered its remaining workforce in May after announcing that full-time employees would not receive pay increases this year.

The company has also reduced its stock bonus and award budget, according to Insider.

Since last year, Microsoft has also encouraged its remote workers to return to the office, setting an internal standard that employees must be in a physical office at least 50% of the time.

Microsoft isn’t the only tech giant facing backlash from disgruntled employees.

Google faced internal criticism from some employees earlier this month after it revealed plans to impose office attendance requirements.

The company began tracking employee badge swiping, with insufficient attendance potentially impacting individual performance reviews.

Elsewhere, angry Amazon workers recently staged a walkout in protest against the company's return to the office and its climate policies.
























