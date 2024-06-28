Social discrimination is considered by most Mexicans to be the main problem faced by LGBT people in the country. A survey by the firm Enkoll for EL PAÍS and W Radio reveals that 70% of those interviewed believe that social rejection due to sexual preference is the greatest scourge faced by homosexuals, bisexuals and trans people in their daily lives, while 77% consider violence against members of that community to be a “very important” disadvantage. The survey is published one day before millions of people in Mexico participate in LGBT pride celebrations.

The survey was conducted from June 15 to 20 with 601 people over 18 years of age through telephone interviews. 48% of respondents were men and 52% were women. The sample has an error of +/- 4.0%, with a confidence level of 95%, according to Enkoll. The pollster asked what the main problem is that homosexual (gay or lesbian), bisexual or trans people face in their daily lives and, in addition to discrimination, the interviewees pointed out the main problems as the lack of family support or acceptance (7%), femicides and transfemicides (6%) and sexual harassment (5%). Although in that question a low percentage pointed to sexist violence, when the pollsters asked how important the problem of violence against people from the LGBT community is, 77% said they consider it “very important” and 16% “somewhat important.” In short, 93% of those surveyed see violence as a serious prejudice against these minorities in Mexico.

Acts of violence against LGBT people in Mexico make headlines on a daily basis. The North American country is, after Brazil, the country that registers the most murders against trans people, at least 461 in the last five years, according to the NGO LetraEse. Trans women fight every day for these crimes to be officially recognized, prosecuted, investigated and prosecuted. The vast majority, however, remain unpunished. “There is a lack of will to talk about reforms that have to be made, that guarantee the identity of trans people, their access to education, that violence against them is classified in laws,” the trans activist told this newspaper in mid-June. Zoe Joffre.

Although the statistics are still bloody, the majority of Mexicans think that the situation of LGBT people in the country has improved compared to five years ago. The survey shows that 81% of respondents believe that the rights of these minorities are now more respected, compared to 9% who say they are less respected. This progress is also reflected in the response to the question about whether respondents feel comfortable being open about their sexual orientation or gender identity in the workplace, at school or at home. 89% said yes, compared to a small 3% who said the opposite. In addition, 70% said they have received support from friends, acquaintances or family members when they found out about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The scourge of discrimination

Since 2003, Mexico has had a lfederal law to prevent and eliminate discriminationwhich defines it as any action that attempts to “hinder, restrict, impede, undermine or nullify the recognition, enjoyment or exercise of human rights and freedoms” for reasons of ethnicity, skin color, culture, sex, gender, disabilities, social or economic status, religion, physical appearance, sexual preferences, among others. It is also common to see advertisements warning against discrimination in bars, restaurants or stores in large cities, but on a day-to-day basis it continues to be one of the biggest obstacles that people in the LGBT community must overcome.

The Enkoll survey asked respondents how much they believe that people in Mexico are discriminated against based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Those who responded between a lot (49%) and somewhat (39%) make up 88% of those surveyed. Another scandalous piece of information is provided by the responses regarding whether respondents have ever witnessed acts of discrimination. 80% who have witnessed rejection for the way they dress or groom themselves, 79% for the way they speak or express themselves, 78% for the ways they behave and 76% for sexual orientation.

17% of those interviewed have stated that they have been a victim at some point in their life of discrimination or violence due to their sexual orientation and gender identity. In a country with deep sexist roots and where making fun of jokes about sexuality is an everyday occurrence, 39% of people who have claimed to have been victims of discrimination or violence have stated that it has been in the form of insults and ridicule, 21 % due to physical attacks such as pushing or hitting, 17% due to rejection or exclusion from social activities and 9% through denying services or access to a facility. These forms of violence have been carried out mostly by coworkers or schoolmates (27%), friends, neighbors or someone they know (23%), family members (19%), and religious or political groups (14%).

Support for equal marriage

The summer of 2015 was historic for the LGBT community in Mexico and for the fight for their rights. That year the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation supported homosexual marriage and fully equated it with heterosexual unions. The measure also established as unconstitutional any rule that establishes that the purpose of marriage is procreation or that defines it as the union between a man and a woman. A giant step for a country that remained divided on the issue, although the Enkoll survey reveals a great advance in the favorable opinions of Mexicans on the matter. The survey shows that 85% of those interviewed strongly agree or agree that same-sex couples can get married, compared to 13% who think the opposite. LGBT activism also has good sympathies, since 84% of those surveyed support the movement in defense of the rights of people from that community. And possibly one of the most interesting data is that 79% of those who responded to the survey say they agree with teaching sexual education content such as sexual diversity, gender and affectivity in schools.

There is also a majority of opinions in favour of same-sex couples showing affection in public (77%), of allowing the modification of official documents for gender reassignment as male or female (76%), of allowing same-sex couples to adopt (69%) and even of LGBT people being able to access hormonal treatments or sex change from puberty (57%) or of trans people using bathrooms according to the gender with which they identify (54%). Positions on issues that are still considered taboo have also improved, such as the fact that 53% agree that trans people should be included in women’s sports competitions. And in response to the main problems affecting this community, the majority of respondents (41%) have responded that the situation can be improved further with family guidance and home education.

Methodology Sample: 602 effective interviews with people aged 18 and over. Telephone interviews, applying a collection instrument (questionnaire) appropriate for the purposes of the study. Date: From June 15 to 20, 2024. Sample selection: The sample is representative for the Mexican Republic. The sample design is probabilistic, clustered and multistage. The primary sampling units (PSUs or clusters) are sets of up to 100 numbers.

consecutive telephone numbers with the same serial and area code, as specified in the National Numbering Registry. Once a valid telephone number was selected, at least 3 attempts were made to contact it on different days and times in order to obtain an interview. Only after these three attempts were made was the selected number replaced. Quotas were established for gender and age range crossing for a better representation of the population under study. Precision and confidence: The sample has an associated sampling error of +/-4.0%, with a confidence level of 95% in the main indicators of the study.

