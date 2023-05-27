According to him, there is “a certain distrust” of the tax administrations, who fear that the Treasury “controls their taxes”

The Extraordinary Secretary of Tax reform, bernard appy, said that the adoption of the dual VAT (value added tax) model is what makes the tax reform policy viable. There is an expectation that the proposal be voted in Congress in the 1st semester.

There are two VAT proposals being studied. The only one would replace 5 federal, state or municipal taxes: IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), PIS (Social Integration Programs), Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security), ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and ISS (Tax over services). The dual, in turn, would be divided into one IVA for federal taxes (IPI, PIS and Cofins) and another for state (ICMS) and municipal (ISS).

“There is a certain distrust, much more from the tax administrations themselves, who fear that the Federal Revenue controls their taxes and therefore want to have the collection competence”, said Appy to CNN Brazil on Friday (May 26, 2023). “This has no basis, but since there is this feeling, I think that the dual VAT forwarding would be more likely”, he stated.

According to him, the decision will be up to the National Congress. “For businesses, the difference between the 2 models is very small. The idea is that the new legislation is either totally uniform or as close as possible between the 2 models and, therefore, there would not be too much complexity for companies“, he spoke.

