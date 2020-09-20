The most likely candidate for the next James Bond is Tom Hardy. Reported by The Mirror.

Hardy is set to replace Daniel Craig as Bond following the release of the fifth Bond movie, No Time to Die. It is noted that the contract with the star of the film “Venom” was planned to be concluded in November, however, due to the coronavirus, the actor will officially receive the role only in 2021. Prior to that, British actor Tom Hiddleston was considered the main contender for the role of the next 007 agent.

Earlier, The Independent named the worst James Bond film. Journalists have compiled a rating of all films about the 007 agent. The film “Die, but not now”, released in 2002, was recognized as the worst. The 20th part of the James Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan was criticized for ridiculous episodes, among which was the appearance of Madonna as a fencing instructor and the invisible machine.