Airplane passengers are at greatest risk of contracting the coronavirus when they come into contact with contaminated surfaces – for example, on-board washrooms are among the most likely places to catch an infection. Writes about this Mirror.

This is the conclusion reached by the specialists of the Soon Chun Hyang Medical Center in Korea – according to the results of their study, one of the air passengers contracted COVID-19 despite the fact that all travelers were distributed throughout the cabin taking into account the requirements of social distance and used protective respirators for throughout the flight, with the exception of meals and toilet trips.

After two weeks of the isolation period, it became known that a test of one of the tourists for coronavirus showed a positive result – later it was revealed that she had contracted it on board the aircraft.

“Given that she was in self-isolation for three weeks before the flight and did not use public transportation to get to the airport, it is highly likely that the infection was transmitted during the flight through indirect contact with an asymptomatic patient,” the report said.

On August 11, it was reported that tourists should take into account all possible risks of contracting coronavirus while traveling and be careful about interacting with any items, including suitcases. The travel expert warned that the hard, non-porous materials that travel bags are usually made of – metal, plastic, glass – are an extremely favorable habitat for infection.

