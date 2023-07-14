Ford has been named “Most Innovative Volume Brand 2023”, winning the highest awards in the categories “Autonomous Driving & ADAS” and “Connected Car Services” reserved for generalist brands. A total of 1,088 innovations were considered during the evaluation process. Ford earned an overall score of 91.2 points, followed by runners-up Volkswagen (82.0 points) and Toyota (64.6 points).

The BlueCruise 1 for the Mustang Mach-E

The introduction of BlueCruise 1, an advanced level 2 driver assistance system, which allows hands-free driving and eyes on the road, available on Mustang Mach-E – which received homologation last April for the use on the motorway network in Great Britain – earned Ford first place in the “Autonomous Driving & ADAS” category, earning the top accolade. Special mention also goes to the F-150’s Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system.

Top navigation for the Focus

The cloud-based navigation of SYNC 4 2, available on the Ford Focus, was decisive in allowing Ford to take the top step of the podium also in the ‘Connected Car Services’ category. Good results in the other two sections, with second place both in the ‘Electric Drive’ category and in the ‘Interface and Connectivity’ category. “Throughout our 120-year history we have always innovated, producing vehicles and technologies capable of putting customer needs first”said Silke Seitz, Director Digital Products Europe, who accepted the award for Ford. “The automotive industry today is changing at an unstoppable pace, therefore, at this moment, to be recognized for our innovations makes us proud and testifies to the driving force, the capability and the continuous ambition of the company”.

The Center of Automotive Management

The Center of Automotive Management is an independent institute for automotive research, mobility and strategic consulting at the Bergisch Gladbach University of Applied Sciences, Germany. The AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards recognize innovation in automotive engineering and are awarded by a judging panel headed by Center Director Stefan Bratzel, in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers AG. “For the first time since 2014, Ford is the most innovative generalist brand”Bratzel said. “A high balance of innovative forces in the most important technological fields has been one of the determining factors of this success”.