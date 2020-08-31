The most contagious strain of coronavirus has been found in Indonesia, first found in January 2020 in Germany. This is reported by The Jakarta Post.

The D614G strain of the coronavirus, which is most prevalent in the United States, has been reported to have not been encountered in Indonesia before. Moreover, in neighboring Malaysia, his presence has been recorded since mid-August. Scientists at the Eikman Institute of Molecular Biology have determined that the transmission rate of D614G in laboratory conditions is 10 times higher than that of the original strain of the new coronavirus.

The President of the Eikmann Institute said that at the moment, up to 40 percent of patients with coronauvirus are infected with the most infectious strain. At the same time, the mutated virus lends itself to vaccination with most of the vaccines developed in the world against coronavirus infection.

Earlier, an international group of researchers found a new section of the RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which can be neutralized using specific antibodies. Scientists have been able to isolate the EY6A antibody from a patient recovering from COVID-19. Subsequent research showed that EY6A binds to a new target on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, which could be a new way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.