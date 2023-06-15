2023 has been a real scream when it comes to video game releases. The first six months have been a real madness, leaving us with several titles that have remained for posterity and that will undoubtedly have a place when we form our lists of the best of the year. The good news here is that the heavy release season hasn’t even started, in fact, and now that Summer Game Fest is over, we have a clearer picture of what’s coming to market next. In order for you and your portfolio to prepare, we have put together a list in which you can check what are the most important games that will be coming to us in the remainder of 2023Of course, with its exact date as well as the platforms for which it will be released. We await your comments about it.

June

-F1 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) June 16.

-Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) June 16.

-Aliens Dark Ascent (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) June 20.

-Crash Team Rumble (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S) June 20.

-Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) June 22.

-Sonic Origins Plus (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) June 23.

-Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Switch) June 3.

-Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC) June 30.

July

-Exoprimal (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) July 14.

-Immortals of Aveum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) July 20.

-Pikmin 4 (Switch) July 21.

-Disney Illusion Island (Switch) July 28.

August

-Blasphemous 2 (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) August 24.

-Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) August 25.

-Sea of ​​Stars (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) August 29.

-Baldur’s Gate III (PS5, PC) August 31.

September

-Starfield (Xbox Series X | S, PC) September 6.

-Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) September 13.

-The Crew Motorfest (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) September 14.

-Lies of P (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) September 19.

-Mortal Kombat 1 (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) September 19.

-Pay Day 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) September 21.

-Ys X Nordics (Switch, PS4, PS5) September 28. *Japan only.

October

-Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC) October 10.

-Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) October 12.

-Lords of the Fallen (PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) October 13.

-Alan Wake II (PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) October 17.

-Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) October 19.

-Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) October 20.

-Alone in the Dark (PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) October 25.

November

-Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) November 9.

-Persona 5 Tactics (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC) November 17.

December

-Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC) December 7.