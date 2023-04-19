The co-chairs of the High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN) of Mexico and the United States They met virtually on April 18 to review key achievements since the last ministerial meeting in September.

During the meeting, priority initiatives and stakeholder commitments were discussed to plan for the DEAN ministerial meeting in fall 2023.

DEAN’s collaboration focuses on four thematic pillars: joint reconstruction, promoting sustainable economic and social development in southern Mexico and Central America, ensuring the tools for future prosperity, and investing in our peoples.

The governments of Mexico and the United States consulted with civil society, the private sector, academia, unions, and other nongovernmental organizations through an open and inclusive dialogue that values ​​diversity of perspectives and transparency.

The DEAN has implemented several stakeholder recommendations, including the creation of a Single Window for Investors in Mexico, the promotion of the Cyber ​​Security Framework (NCF) in Mexico, and increased cyber security capacity and coordination.

In addition, DEAN has several ongoing projects, such as supply chain coordination in the semiconductor and ICT ecosystem, digitalization of border procedures, strategic collaboration with universities, and better workforce development.

Both governments have created websites that contain information on the DEAN and, at the same time, provide a mechanism for stakeholders to offer input on a regular basis. The next DEAN ministerial meeting will take place in the fall of 2023 in the United States.

The Mexican delegation was headed by the Undersecretary of Foreign Trade, Alejandro Encinas Nájera; the Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit, Gabriel Yorio; and the head of the Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Velasco.

The US delegation was headed by the Undersecretary for International Trade, Marisa Lago; the Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Jose Fernandez; and US Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White.