Hardly any other authority has been in such focus since the beginning of the corona pandemic as the municipal health authorities. In particular, their task of identifying contact persons for corona infected people and, if necessary, sending them to quarantine, makes them one of the key players in the fight against the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The Health authorities’ ability to work Ensuring was and is one of the most important goals of the Corona policy.

As in other contexts of the pandemic, the limit value, i.e. the value above which the health authorities can no longer comprehensively guarantee contact person tracking, applies Seven-day incidence of 50. “The extent to which contact tracking and testing capacities are overburdened can be derived from the incidence of new infections”, according to the resolution of the Prime Minister’s Conference and the federal government on November 16, 2020 (here as PDF)

“With considerable support from state and federal authorities as well as the German Armed Forces, work is being carried out to ensure that contact can still be fully traced even if there are 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week.”

Anything over 50, as Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) always emphasized, leads to a domino effect: a higher incidence leads to poorer contact tracking, which in turn leads to more infections.

Step model of the Robert Koch Institute for the health authorities

To determine when the health authorities are actually overloaded, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has developed a three-stage model.

Level 1: The districts must therefore inform the RKI whether the implementation of the infection protection measures can still be ensured

Stage 2: The districts must inform whether the implementation of the infection protection measures can no longer be ensured in the foreseeable future

Level 3: The districts must inform whether the implementation of the infection control measures is no longer complete due to capacity bottlenecks

If one takes the infection rate of the past two to three months as a basis, when hardly any district was below the 50s incidence, one would have to assume that the majority of the health authorities are located in level 3.

However, the daily status reports of the Federal Ministry of Health on the Covid-19 pandemic show that even at the height of the second wave, only a few districts – according to self-disclosure – were classified as level 3.

Photo: Carsten Koall / dpa

In a report by the Federal Ministry of Health on the Covid-19 situation dated December 15, 2020, 20 districts reported that the implementation of the infection protection measures would no longer take place in full due to capacity bottlenecks, 22 reported that this could happen in the foreseeable future.

At the same time, only seven counties or urban districts were below an incidence value of 50 per week. 346 municipalities were above 100, 130 even above a seven-day incidence value of 200.

Contact follow-up is also possible above the 50 incidence

The reason for this could also be the openness of the RKI level model. “It is the responsibility of the local health department to assess whether the implementation of infection protection measures can no longer be foreseen foreseeably or not in full,” says the RKI.

But even if the individual health authorities should interpret the levels differently: In no case can an overload from an incidence value of 50 be derived from the BMG reports.

At the end of January, as shown by another BMG management report, a total of 8 districts were still assigned to level 3, including the District of Giessen. When asked, however, they were even surprised by the classification. “We cannot confirm the date at the end of January,” writes a press spokesman for the district on request.

“Due to the significantly increasing number of infections, a comprehensive case and contact person investigation could no longer be guaranteed in December. At the end of January a complete case and contact person investigation was possible again. “

Gießen is also satisfied with the current personnel situation: “We have a total of 18 Bundeswehr soldiers, 8 RKI scouts and 5 people who were seconded from the state administration. In addition, we have capacities from an internal backup pool and employed students. At this point in time this is sufficient. ”The seven-day incidence in Giessen was 78.3 at that time.

A breathing system

Bernhard Bornhofen, head of the health department Offenbach, considers the limit of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week to be of little help. “There are no rigid boundaries, it’s a breathing system,” he says.

“We sometimes manage a seven-day incidence of 100 for a while. It also depends on the surrounding situation. In lockdown, people have few contacts. Before, when a young person had 70 contact persons, you reached the limits of what was affordable more quickly. “

With the support of the Bundeswehr, Bornhofen was able to expand its personnel capacities so that there are currently ten instead of five contact followers for every 20,000 residents. Of course, there are also phases of overload, so Bornhofen. “But it is not the case that the contact tracking breaks down from one day to the next. With too many cases you have to cut back on the depth of the follow-up. “

In addition to Offenbach and Gießen, many other health authorities confirmed to Tagesspiegel Background that they could cope with the staff made available and that exceeding the 50s incidence would not in itself be a problem. A total of around 5,000 soldiers in the Bundeswehr are currently deployed to support the health authorities in tracking contact persons.

There are also 1,444 so-called containment scouts, usually medical students or other health sciences, who have been trained by the RKI to track contact persons. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) recently announced that it would increase the number of Containment Scouts to 2,000.

Contact diary would be a relief

In one Interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung said Spahn about the personnel situation of the health authorities as follows: “Part of the truth is that at some point in such a wave there will come a point where no health department can understand the chains of infection”, said Spahn. “If people don’t know where they got infected, even tenfold staff won’t help.”

It is not unlikely that he is right: the bottleneck, as many health authorities confirm to Tagesspiegel Background, is currently not necessarily the staff – even if everyone points out that the follow-up can only be carried out with the support of the Bundeswehr and staff from other regional and national authorities Local government is maintained. A bigger problem for many is the diffuse infection process.

“There is a kind of saturation limit when it comes to increasing staff,” says Alexandra Barth, head of the health department in Neumunster. “I cannot deploy an infinite number of non-specialist personnel. They all have to be trained and guided. ”

In any case, sovereign tasks, such as ordering a quarantine, can only be performed by regular employees of the health authorities. Barth currently employs a good 80 people, 40 of them from the German Armed Forces, of which up to 6 are on duty at the same time.

It would be a real relief, according to Barth, if people finally started keeping a contact diary – as has basically been demanded since the beginning of the pandemic.