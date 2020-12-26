Experts said that whiskey is the most severe hangover among alcoholic beverages. The corresponding data is provided by Medikforum on Saturday, December 26.

According to experts, the intensity of the color of the drink can influence the reaction of the body: colorless alcohol is more easily tolerated. Thus, one of the factors affecting the deterioration of a person’s condition is various impurities that help to give color and taste to alcohol.

The second place after whiskey in the list was taken by dark rum, the third was bourbon. Also in the ranking are wine and brandy. In addition, experts paid special attention to the study of the effect of cocktails on the body, since these alcoholic beverages include several different types of alcohol.

The study also talks about the dangers of beer, which is often consumed in large quantities. The amount of alcohol consumed can affect the degree of a hangover, experts concluded.

Previously, scientists from the University of Helsinki and the University of Eastern Finland have shown that the amino acid L-cysteine ​​can reduce the severity of a hangover caused by alcohol. It is known that L-cysteine ​​reacts with acetaldehyde, the first decomposition product of ethanol, which has a toxic effect on the body and is also a carcinogen. The study found a statistically significant association between cysteine ​​intake and relief from hangover symptoms.