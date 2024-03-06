Most hacked passwords in the world? Be careful not to use these

Simple and easy to remember passwords? Be careful because obviously they are also the most vulnerable to hacker attacks. The online language course platform Preply has revealed the most hacked ones in the world and in Italy. In first place “123456“ appeared 37,615,252 times during data breaches. Yet it remains very used, 4.5 million times.

The second most hacked password is similar: “123456789“, hacked 16.7 million times.

The various ones should also be carefully avoided “111111” (viewed 4.9 million times in breaches), “123123” (3.6 million) and “666666” (1.5 million).

Taking a look at world passwords, it should not be used “qwerty” – the first six letters on an English keyboard – with its 10.6 million violations on the planet. And so does the word “password”, which follows in its wake (9.7 million).

Most hacked passwords in Italy? Watch out for… Juventus. Words not to use

In Italy? “123456”, “123456789” and “qwerty” are on the podium following the worldwide trail of hacker happiness. Then follows a numerical trio (“12345678” in front of “1234567890” and “12345”) that comes before “andrea” and “admin”. Are you a “juventus” fan? Don't use it as a password because it's in the top 10 and also beats the word “francesco”

Anti-hacker tips on passwords

Advice on how to avoid having your password hacked or at least making it as complicated as possible for anyone who tries to steal it? First of all, Preply recommends using a password manager, then searching for complex, possibly long words. In the top-5 of recommendations including not reusing passwords for multiple accounts, using multi-factor authentication and regularly checking that your accounts have not been compromised.